Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 17,315 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 94.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.52.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $21.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

