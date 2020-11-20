Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $37.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

