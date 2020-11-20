Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $398,000 Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalara alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $114,898.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,943.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,012 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,127. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock opened at $164.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -256.33 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $175.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.44.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.