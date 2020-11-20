Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $497,000 Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.82.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total value of $751,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,326. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet stock opened at $264.24 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $268.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 943.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

