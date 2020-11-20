Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 360.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.