Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $441,000 in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 585.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 945,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,691,000 after acquiring an additional 807,275 shares in the last quarter. Green Street Investors LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,194,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,967,000 after acquiring an additional 36,229 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,090,000 after acquiring an additional 35,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $133.78 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.48 and a 52 week high of $179.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.39.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 18.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $148,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

PSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

