Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $395,000 Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,113,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,576,000 after buying an additional 46,043 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ExlService by 69.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in ExlService by 8.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $3,549,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,999,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $199,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,766,598 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXLS opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $85.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.78.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.43 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.