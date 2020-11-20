Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Liberty Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 794,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 42,002 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Liberty Global by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 115,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 60,646 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Liberty Global by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 424,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LBTYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, September 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays raised shares of Liberty Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.31.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $29,003,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,126.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.