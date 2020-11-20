Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 8,602 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KN opened at $16.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.89, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

