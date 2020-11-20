Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 19,003 Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cardtronics by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after buying an additional 59,595 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Cardtronics in the second quarter worth about $4,150,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Cardtronics by 236.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cardtronics by 14.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Cardtronics in the second quarter worth about $205,000.

CATM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of CATM opened at $22.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Cardtronics plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.62 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardtronics plc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

