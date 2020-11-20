Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 94.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 65.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 44.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $514,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,444.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $13,099,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,781,460.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,103,230 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.83.

INSP opened at $178.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.51 and a 200 day moving average of $109.19. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $184.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a current ratio of 14.67.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

