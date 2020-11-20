Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,445 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,855,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI opened at $204.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.17 and a 200 day moving average of $183.72. The company has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,839,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.95.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

