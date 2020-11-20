Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 7,259 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Workday by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $230.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of -123.42 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $248.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.20, for a total transaction of $1,173,292.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $36,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.55.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

