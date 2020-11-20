Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 617.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 98.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

