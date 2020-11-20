Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 72.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 31.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of UDR by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.51 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.