Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) versus Triad Guaranty (OTCMKTS:TGIC) Head to Head Survey

Triad Guaranty (OTCMKTS:TGIC) and Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Triad Guaranty has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radian Group has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Triad Guaranty and Radian Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triad Guaranty 0 0 0 0 N/A Radian Group 0 1 6 0 2.86

Radian Group has a consensus target price of $24.20, indicating a potential upside of 28.18%. Given Radian Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Radian Group is more favorable than Triad Guaranty.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Triad Guaranty and Radian Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triad Guaranty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Radian Group $1.53 billion 2.37 $672.31 million $3.21 5.88

Radian Group has higher revenue and earnings than Triad Guaranty.

Profitability

This table compares Triad Guaranty and Radian Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triad Guaranty N/A N/A N/A Radian Group 30.45% 10.99% 6.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Radian Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Triad Guaranty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Radian Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Radian Group beats Triad Guaranty on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triad Guaranty Company Profile

Triad Guaranty Inc., through its subsidiary, Triad Guaranty Insurance Corporation, operates mortgage guaranty insurance business in run-off under two corrective orders issued by the Illinois Department of Insurance. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama. On June 3, 2013, Triad Guaranty Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers mortgage services, including transaction management services, such as loan review, residential mortgage-backed securities securitization and distressed asset reviews, review and valuation services related to single family rental properties, servicer and loan surveillance, and underwriting; real estate services comprising real estate owned asset management, and real estate valuation and brokerage services, as well as software as a service solutions and platforms; and title services that include title insurance products, and closing services. This segment provides its mortgage and real estate services to mortgage lenders, financial institutions, investors, government entities, and others. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

