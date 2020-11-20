Raymond James Analysts Give SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) a C$14.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIL. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.52. The stock has a market cap of $520.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

