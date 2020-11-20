Raymond James Downgrades HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist downgraded HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on HD Supply in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HD Supply from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price objective on HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. HD Supply has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $55.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $9,104,148.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 60.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 83,070 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

