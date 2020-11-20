Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,484,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,790,000 after acquiring an additional 328,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,436,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 507.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,860 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 38.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 503,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 62,676 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.