Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01).

Get New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital lifted their target price on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.20 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.70 target price on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research report on Monday, September 21st. CSFB set a C$1.70 target price on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.35 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) stock opened at C$2.32 on Wednesday. New Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.55 and a 12-month high of C$2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -26.98.

About New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.