Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Position Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.56% of Reading International worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RDI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Reading International by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Reading International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in Reading International in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Reading International by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Reading International in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reading International alerts:

NASDAQ RDI opened at $3.47 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $75.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 28.73%.

Reading International Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.