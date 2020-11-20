Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Given a C$33.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REAL. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$26.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89. Real Matters Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.74 and a 12-month high of C$33.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 19,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$485,879.98. Also, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.78, for a total value of C$71,327.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,477,088.97. Insiders sold 330,626 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,770 in the last 90 days.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

