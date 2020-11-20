Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Birchcliff Energy (BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS: BIREF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/13/2020 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $2.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $2.25 to $2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1.50 to $2.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $2.50 to $2.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2020 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $2.25 to $2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $3.50 to $4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Birchcliff Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

10/8/2020 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $2.00 to $2.25.

Shares of BIREF opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

