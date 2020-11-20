Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) Insider Paul Ryan Sells 28,942,970 Shares of Stock

Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) insider Paul Ryan sold 28,942,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £868,289.10 ($1,134,425.27).

Paul Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Paul Ryan sold 41,772,272 shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total value of £2,088,613.60 ($2,728,787.04).

On Thursday, November 5th, Paul Ryan sold 12,821,995 shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £384,659.85 ($502,560.56).

Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) stock opened at GBX 2.62 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 million and a P/E ratio of -13.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.70. Remote Monitored Systems plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 7.20 ($0.09).

About Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L)

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

