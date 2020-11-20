Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RCII. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,672,000 after purchasing an additional 668,852 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,941,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,034,000 after purchasing an additional 485,698 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 35.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,432,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,860,000 after acquiring an additional 375,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 106.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 241,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

