Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.14

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.14 and last traded at $47.66, with a volume of 2770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.91.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REPL shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a current ratio of 22.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 3.23.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $135,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,183,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $673,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,021,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,863,169.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

