Reviewing Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) & Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) and Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Innergex Renewable Energy and Exelon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innergex Renewable Energy -16.41% -1.69% -0.22% Exelon 7.15% 9.24% 2.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Innergex Renewable Energy and Exelon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innergex Renewable Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33 Exelon 1 1 2 0 2.25

Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus price target of $25.38, indicating a potential upside of 42.68%. Exelon has a consensus price target of $46.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.21%. Given Innergex Renewable Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innergex Renewable Energy is more favorable than Exelon.

Volatility & Risk

Innergex Renewable Energy has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelon has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Innergex Renewable Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Exelon shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Exelon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innergex Renewable Energy and Exelon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innergex Renewable Energy $419.79 million 7.39 -$21.13 million N/A N/A Exelon $34.44 billion 1.20 $2.94 billion $3.22 13.15

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than Innergex Renewable Energy.

Dividends

Innergex Renewable Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Exelon pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exelon pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Exelon beats Innergex Renewable Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation. As of May 14, 2020, it had interests in 69 operating facilities with a net installed capacity of 2,656 megawatt (MW), including 37 hydroelectric facilities, 26 wind farms, and six solar farms, as well as six development projects with net installed capacity of 295 MW and prospective projects with gross installed capacity of 7,131 MW. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, finance, supply management, engineering, customer operations, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

