Reviewing Rockford (OTCMKTS:ROFO) and Knowles (NYSE:KN)

Rockford (OTCMKTS:ROFO) and Knowles (NYSE:KN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Rockford alerts:

99.3% of Knowles shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Rockford shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Knowles shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rockford and Knowles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockford N/A N/A N/A Knowles -0.33% 3.41% 2.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rockford and Knowles’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockford N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Knowles $854.80 million 1.81 $49.10 million $0.86 19.58

Knowles has higher revenue and earnings than Rockford.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rockford and Knowles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockford 0 0 0 0 N/A Knowles 0 0 4 0 3.00

Knowles has a consensus target price of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 21.14%. Given Knowles’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Knowles is more favorable than Rockford.

Risk and Volatility

Rockford has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Knowles has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Knowles beats Rockford on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rockford Company Profile

Rockford Corporation manufactures, markets, and distributes audio and security systems for the mobile audio aftermarket and OEM market in the United States. It distributes its products under the brand names of Rockford Fosgate, Rockford Acoustic Design, Lightning Audio, Crimestopper, Blaupunkt, Brax, Helix, and Renegade. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets. The PD segment designs and delivers capacitor products and radio frequency solutions that are used in applications, such as power supplies and medical implants, satellite communication, and radar systems, as well as our telecommunications infrastructure customers. The company also provides single layer electronic components to the telecommunication, fiber optics, and defense markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and to their contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.