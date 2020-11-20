Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on REXR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.33.

NYSE:REXR opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 83.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 224 properties with approximately 27.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

