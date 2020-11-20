RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $23.46 on Monday. RGC Resources has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $31.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $191.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of -0.47.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 17.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RGC Resources by 5.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,146 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

