Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Up to $6.09

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.09, but opened at $6.85. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 554,974 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $305.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 276.54% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Riot Blockchain news, Director Soo Il Benjamin Yi sold 44,068 shares of Riot Blockchain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $154,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.