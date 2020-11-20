Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Roku worth $17,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth about $1,852,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Roku by 158.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth about $214,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Roku by 13.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $17,016,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,872 shares of company stock worth $56,690,492 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Truist upped their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roku from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.92.

Roku stock opened at $255.67 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $257.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of -222.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.