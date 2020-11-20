root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) Short Interest Up 75.0% in October

root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of root9B stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. root9B has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

root9B Company Profile

root9B Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity and business advisory services primarily in regulatory risk mitigation in the United States and internationally. The company's Cyber Solutions segment offers cyber security, advanced technology training, operational support, and consulting services. This segment provides cyber operations assessments, analysis and testing, cyber training, forensics, exploitation, and strategic defense planning services.

