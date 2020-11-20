Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires New Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 421,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,424,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.50% of AdvanSix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AdvanSix by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 181.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after buying an additional 52,371 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 47.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASIX opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $479.03 million, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.84.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $281.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

