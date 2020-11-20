Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 65,380 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,883,000 after buying an additional 107,239 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 227,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 589.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 58,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Standpoint Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $139.36 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $158.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total transaction of $253,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,492.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $891,605.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,119 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,129 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

