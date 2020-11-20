Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 62.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 197,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,707 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 98.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 247,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 123,027 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 352,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 93,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 48.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 93,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

ARR stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $679.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.03.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 68.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. On average, research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

ARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

