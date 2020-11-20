Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,208 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.50% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $286.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSBC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.