Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.23% of First Bancorp worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 55.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 69.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $383,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In related news, Director James C. Crawford III acquired 2,500 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,487.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

