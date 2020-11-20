Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,951 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 76.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 20.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 570.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $641.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $82,897.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

