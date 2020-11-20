Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIBK. FMR LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,849,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after acquiring an additional 985,843 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after acquiring an additional 269,457 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 209,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 134,633 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,602,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 73,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $72,081.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,375.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $77,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,028 shares in the company, valued at $232,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $39.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.16. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

