Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $3.24 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,922 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after buying an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,954 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,889 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,704,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,002 shares of company stock worth $25,423,916. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $75.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.00. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $87.73. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

