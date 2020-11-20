Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,964 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,321 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,212,000 after buying an additional 342,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after buying an additional 70,197 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth $7,376,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 29,950 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NFBK shares. ValuEngine lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.96. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $598.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 7,500 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,291. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,125 shares of company stock valued at $109,144. 7.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

