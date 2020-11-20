Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $4.50 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 62.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,938 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.14.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $211.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.47 and a 52 week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

