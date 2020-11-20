Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 215,183 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,408.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $386,671.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.