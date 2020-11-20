Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,118 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 82.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 20.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.06.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

