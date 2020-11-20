Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,829 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.22% of AtriCure worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $453,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 77.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 25.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $261,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 0.92.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $264,072.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,270.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,271 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

