Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,312 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth about $138,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUAN shares. Cfra downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

In related news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,695.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,496,461.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,986,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,484 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $39.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.