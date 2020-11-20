Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of South State by 144.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of South State by 388.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of South State by 34.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $365,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,503.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on South State in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $68.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $88.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. South State’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

