Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 15,206 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,225 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.44% of QCR worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $30.15. The company has a market cap of $582.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.12.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCRH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QCR in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

In other news, CAO Nick W. Anderson purchased 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $60,510.78. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,604.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

