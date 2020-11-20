Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Raises Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 614.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,835 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $24,133,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 365.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 285,432 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $10,525,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,125,000 after purchasing an additional 147,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN opened at $87.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.32.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

MAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

